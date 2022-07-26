Two top House Democrats call for watchdog to recuse in Jan 6 Secret Service probe

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Two top House Democrats called for the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to recuse himself from the investigation into U.S. Secret Service text messages related to the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

House of Representatives Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, who also chairs the panel probing the Capitol attack, said in a letter released on Tuesday they lost confidence in the watchdog after he failed to inform Congress for months that Secret Service messages around Jan. 6, 2021, may have been erased.

