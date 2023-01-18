Two U.S. citizens, two legal permanent U.S. residents among those killed in Nepal crash















WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens and two legal permanent U.S. residents were among those killed in Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years, in which at least 71 people died including small children, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed on Sunday just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Kanishka Singh in Washington











