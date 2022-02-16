Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Two U.S. senators set to introduce 'Kids Online Safety Act'

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) speaks to reporters during a break from a Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations joint briefing on the U.S. policy on Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday, called the "Kids Online Safety Act," that would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, seeks to protect minors from harmful images, sexual exploitation, bullying and product recommendations.

Under the proposed legislation, social media companies would also be required to conduct an annual independent audit on the risks to minors on their platforms, the senators said in a written statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters