United States

UK getting positive sausage signals from EU, minister says

1/2

Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain is getting some positive indications from the European Union that they accept the need for a compromise over the import of British sausages to the British province of Northern Ireland, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.

"I think we're getting some positive indications and it's always our view that it's better if we can reach agreement with the European Union on these things," Eustice said when asked about the so called "sausage war".

"We're still in dialogue with the European Union about some longer term solutions on the wider issues, about export health certificates, and while those are ongoing it makes sense for them for a few more months to leave the current arrangement we have in place," he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

