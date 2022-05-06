1 minute read
UK Labour Party leader Starmer says election is big turning point
LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said local election results were a turning point for the party, hailing gains in London from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives.
"Fantastic result, absolutely fantastic. Believe you me, this is a big turning point for us from the depths of (the) 2019 general election," he told party supporters in London.
Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; editing by James Davey
