Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Biden discuss defensive aid and sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea April 11, 2022. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed additional defensive and financial aid for Kyiv as well as sanctions and alleged Russian war crimes, the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday.

"Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid. Agreed to enhance sanctions," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Russia denies carrying out war crimes.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets

