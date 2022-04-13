1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Biden discuss defensive aid and sanctions
April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed additional defensive and financial aid for Kyiv as well as sanctions and alleged Russian war crimes, the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday.
"Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid. Agreed to enhance sanctions," Zelenskiy tweeted.
Russia denies carrying out war crimes.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets
