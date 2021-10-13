Skip to main content

Union Pacific to comply with COVID vaccine deadline for U.S. workers

1 minute read

Vials and syringes are seen in front of displayed U.S. flag in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) said on Wednesday it will require its 31,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated under President Joe Biden's executive order requiring that federal contractors mandate vaccines by Dec. 8, except for employees who receive an approved exemption.

"As a federal contractor who ships goods supporting our nation’s armed services, ... all employees are required to report their vaccination status or have an approved medical or religious accommodation by the federally mandated deadline," Union Pacific, the top U.S. railroad operator, said in a statement.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

