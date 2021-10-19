Skip to main content

Union Pacific, unions sue each other over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Three unions representing workers at Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) filed lawsuits against the U.S. railroad operator's move to make vaccines mandatory under a deadline imposed by the Biden administration for federal contractors.

In response, Union Pacific said it filed a countersuit against the unions, saying the action was necessary to prevent any disruption of its rail network.

The lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern Illinois.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

