A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Wednesday more than 97% of its U.S. employees have been vaccinated ahead of the company's Sept. 27 deadline for staff vaccination.

The airline has taken a tough stance on employees who decline to get vaccinated and became the first U.S. carrier in early August to announce it would mandate vaccines for employees.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

