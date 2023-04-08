University of Oklahoma investigating reports of active shooter on campus















April 7 (Reuters) - The University of Oklahoma said on Friday police were investigating a potential shooting on its Norman campus and that a shelter in place was activated.

In a post on the university's social media account, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus.

The school in a tweet urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard











