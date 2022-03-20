Up to 10 people wounded by gunfire outside car show in Arkansas - police

March 19 (Reuters) - As many as 10 people were wounded by gunfire on Saturday night outside a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, state police said.

Police were dispatched to the site in Dumas, a town of about 4,000 people in the southeast of Arkansas, around 7:25 pm eastern time.

"Preliminary information provided to (Arkansas State Police) is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," Bill Sadler, a police spokesperson, said in an email to Reuters.

No other details were immediately available.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.