People receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The United States has administered 205,871,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 264,499,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 202,282,923 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 16 out of 258,502,815 doses delivered.

The agency said 129,494,179 people had received at least one dose while 82,471,151 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

A total of 7,777,177 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

