Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesU.S. administers 209.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
1 minute read

Chauphuong Ly Dinh, 50, is given a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The United States has administered 209,406,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 264,505,725 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Those figures are up from the 205,871,913 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 17 out of 264,499,715 doses delivered.

The agency said 131,247,546 people had received at least one dose while 84,263,408 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

A total of 7,779,273 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 5:21 PM UTCGunman in Indiana FedEx massacre bought rifles legally after psychiatric detention

The young gunman who killed eight workers at an Indianapolis FedEx facility before taking his own life legally bought the two semiautomatic rifles he used during last week's massacre months after he had been in psychiatric detention, police said.

United StatesU.S. officials pledge Biden will raise cap on refugees, but old goal unlikely
United StatesMost Americans want to end lifetime Supreme Court appointments
United StatesMars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA
United StatesVery hard for U.S. to meet initial refugee goal this year, Blinken says

It will be "very hard" for President Joe Biden's administration to meet a previous goal that would have raised the cap to 62,500 refugee admissions this fiscal year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday.