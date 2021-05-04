Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. administers 247.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

The United States has administered 247,769,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 318,474,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 246,780,203 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 312,509,575 doses delivered.

The agency said 147,894,671 people had received at least one dose while 106,168,588 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

A total of 7,802,685 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 7:09 PM UTCWhite House to shift COVID-19 vaccine to states with more need

COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to a U.S. state but left unordered will become available to other states under a policy shift aimed at delivering vaccines to where they are most in demand, the White House said on Tuesday.

United StatesTrump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban
United StatesFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asks judge for new trial
United StatesU.S. watchdog says Black, Hispanic homeowners more likely to be in forbearance program
United StatesU.S. spike in domestic terrorism ‘keeps me up at night,’ attorney general says