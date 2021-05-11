Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. administers 263.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 263,132,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 334,081,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 261,599,381 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 329,843,825 doses delivered.

The agency said 153,448,316 people had received at least one dose while 116,576,359 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

United States · 5:38 PM UTCU.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes

A battle over U.S. political campaigns and elections erupted in the Senate on Tuesday as Democrats tried to advance a sweeping bill they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions.

