United StatesU.S. administers 266.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

The United States has administered 266,596,486 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 339,165,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Those figures are up from the 264,680,844 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 337,089,765 doses delivered.

The agency said 154,624,231 people had received at least one dose while 118,987,308 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

