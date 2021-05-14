Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. administers 268.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

Silas Tropea-Lester, 13, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at a vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12 to 15-year-olds at the Annenberg Foundation in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The United States has administered 268,438,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 341,865,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 266,596,486 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 339,165,445 doses delivered.

The agency said 155,251,852 people had received at least one dose, while 120,258,637 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

