Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. administers 270.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

People ages 12 and older line up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments outside the American Museum of Natural History, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The United States has administered 270,832,342 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 344,503,395 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 268,438,666 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 341,865,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 156,217,367 people had received at least one dose, while 121,768,268 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · May 14, 2021 · 5:46 PM UTCTrump-backed Stefanik wins vote to join House Republican leadership

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives elected Donald Trump's candidate Elise Stefanik to their leadership, succeeding Liz Cheney, who they ousted earlier this week for criticizing the former president's continued false claims of election fraud.

United StatesDisney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules
United StatesGo maskless? Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, others say it’s high time
United States‘U.S. Welcome Patrol’: how some border agents are struggling with Biden’s policy shift
United StatesU.S. federal parks, buildings will not require masks for vaccinated -U.S. official