The United States has administered 273,545,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 344,503,495 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 270,832,342 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 344,503,395 doses delivered.

The agency said 157,485,596 people had received at least one dose, while 123,282,685 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

