United StatesU.S. administers 274.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

Diego Cervantes, 16, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at a vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12 to 15-year-olds in Pasadena, California, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The United States has administered 274,411,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 344,503,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The agency said 157,827,208 people had received at least one dose, while 123,828,224 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Monday.

