Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. administers 279.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

Marla Brandon-Stewart receives a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The United States has administered 279,397,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 351,955,515 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Those figures are up from the 277,290,173 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 19 out of 349,210,095 doses delivered.

The agency said 160,177,820 people had received at least one dose while 126,605,166 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 8:05 PM UTCBiden, saying 'silence is complicity,' signs COVID hate crimes bill into law

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that passed Congress in a rare show of bipartisanship following a spate of high-profile attacks on Asian Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

United StatesHouse Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy
United StatesU.S. Senate panel approves key Biden judicial pick Jackson
United StatesU.S. Sen. Sanders offers resolution blocking arms sales to Israel
United StatesU.S. FERC pulls licenses for three Michigan dams after flood