People sit in an observation area after receiving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at a vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12 to 15-year-olds in Pasadena, California, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The United States has administered 285,720,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 283,941,223 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered out of 357,250,375 doses delivered by May 22.

The agency said 163,309,414 people had received at least one dose while 130,014,175 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET Sunday.

