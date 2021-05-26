Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 289.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

Myrna Warrington, 72, receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination from nurse Stephanie Ciancio at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee county, Wisconsin, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lauren Justice/File Photo

The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 25 out of 359,004,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 165,074,907 people had received at least one dose, while 131,850,089 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

