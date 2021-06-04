Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 299.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

The United States has administered 299,120,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 369,159,075 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 297,720,928 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 3 out of 368,375,195 doses delivered.

The agency said 169,735,441 people had received at least one dose while 137,455,367 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

