U.S. administers 302.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The United States had administered 302,851,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 371,520,735 doses in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

The agency said 171,310,738 people had received at least one dose, while 139,748,661 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered was at 371,520,735 as of Monday morning, as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

