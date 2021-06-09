Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. administers 304.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Jane Hassebroek speaks with a healthcare professional after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The United States had administered 304,753,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,495,525 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 303,923,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 8, out of 372,100,285 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,054,276 people had received at least one dose, while 140,980,110 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:12 PM UTCEU, U.S. to agree reduction of vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. signs $1.2 bln deal for 1.7 mln courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIf COVID-19 trends continue, it could be years before virus is controlled -PAHO
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world -sources