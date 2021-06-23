Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 319.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Residents line up for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic aimed at youths ages 12 or older at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 319,872,053 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 319,223,844 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 22.

The agency said 177,948,892 people had received at least one dose while 150,787,303 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

