Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 320.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

June 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 320,687,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 379,248,700 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 319,872,053 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 24.

The agency said 178,331,677 people had received at least one dose while 151,252,034 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:58 PM UTCBiden administration extends residential eviction ban until end of July

The Biden administration on Thursday said it was extending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium until July 31 but said it would not grant further extensions.

United StatesGiuliani's law license suspended over false Trump election claims
United StatesA plurality of Americans would strike down Mississippi abortion ban
United StatesElection Day should be a 'day off' U.S. President Joe Biden says
United StatesBiden heads to North Carolina to tout vaccines as U.S. injections slow