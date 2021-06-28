Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 324 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Esperanza Guevara, 31, receives a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

June 28 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 324,414,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

The figure is up from the 323,327,328 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 27 out of 381,282,720 doses delivered.

The agency said 179,615,165 people had received at least one dose while 153,776,118 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 381,282,720 as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:46 PM UTCMcConnell ups pressure on Biden, Democrats over infrastructure

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged President Joe Biden on Monday to get the two top Democrats in Congress to abandon a plan to link a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal to a larger reconciliation package that Republicans reject.

United StatesYoung artist, devoted couple, Little League coach among victims of Florida collapse
United StatesU.S. Supreme Court rejects defense contractor's Abu Ghraib torture appeal
United StatesJuul to pay North Carolina $40 mln over claims it targeted youth
United StatesU.S. administers 324 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC