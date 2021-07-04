U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the opening of the MTA's public vaccination program where rail customers who receive vaccinations also receive free rail passes at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 4 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 330,604,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 383,068,740 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 329,970,551 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 3 out of 383,067,560 doses delivered.

The agency said 182,412,776 people had received at least one dose while 157,323,738 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.