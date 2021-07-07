Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 331.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 7 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 331,651,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 331,214,347 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 6.

The agency said 182,896,080 people had received at least one dose while 157,908,171 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:20 AM UTCAnalysis: Biden kept a Trump-era border policy in place - that was a mistake, allies say

U.S. President Joe Biden has frustrated allies by keeping in place a Trump-era border expulsion policy opposed by human rights activists and health experts, and has appeared to gain little politically as Republicans criticize his handling of the border.

United StatesDeath toll in Miami condo collapse rises to 46
United StatesBiden promotes corporate taxes in Illinois as business opposition mounts
United StatesTrump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming censorship
United StatesTropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida