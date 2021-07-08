U.S. administers 332.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Syringes with the Pfizer vaccine are prepared for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic aimed at youths ages 12 or older at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 332,345,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 385,495,790 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 331,651,464 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 7.

The agency said 183,237,046 people had received at least one dose while 158,287,566 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru

