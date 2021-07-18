Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 337.74 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

July 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

The agency said 186,038,501 people had received at least one dose while 161,232,483 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:43 AM UTCBaseball fans scramble after shooting outside Washington Nationals stadium

Some fans and players scrambled for cover at a professional baseball game in Washington on Saturday night as the sound of gunfire filled the stadium, and police later said several people had been shot outside.

United StatesU.S. senators drop tax enforcement from bipartisan infrastructure bill -Portman
United StatesU.S. surgeon general defends CDC mask change, blames tech companies for COVID deaths
United StatesBiden promises to appeal immigration ruling, urges Congress to act
United StatesOregon wildfire blazes ahead against army of firefighters