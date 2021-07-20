U.S. administers 338.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Fourth-year medical student Anna Roesler administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 338,491,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 390,735,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 338,247,434 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 19 out of 390,174,755 doses delivered.

The agency said 186,474,836 people had received at least one dose while 161,631,676 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

