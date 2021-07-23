Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United States

U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

1 minute read

Syringes and gloves are pictured as students receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

July 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed

393,929,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Those figures are up from the 339,763,765 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 22 out of 391,998,625 doses delivered.

The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one dose while 162,435,276 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru

