Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A student receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

July 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 393,929,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are unchanged from the previous day.

The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one dose while 162,435,276 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:54 AM UTCBiden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate

President Joe Biden tested his political muscle in the state of Virginia on Friday in a campaign stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who Biden said was running against an "acolyte" of former President Donald Trump.

United StatesU.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida
United States'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings
United StatesFire department ends search of collapsed Florida condo for remains
United StatesU.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter