Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 341.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

1 minute read

A student receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

July 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 341,818,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide as of Sunday morning and distributed 394,948,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Those figures are up from the 341,039,972 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 24 out of 394,936,815 doses delivered.

The agency said 188,472,188 people had received at least one dose while 163,025,726 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:23 AM UTCU.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe.

United StatesRepublican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill
United States'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings
United StatesU.S. wildfires turn full moon orange
United StatesSo-called smoke shade from other wildfires helps crews fight biggest U.S. blaze