U.S. administers 342.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Shaheer Greene-Massenburg, 15, receives his first of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

July 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 342,212,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 394,949,575 doses as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures are up from the 341,818,968 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 25 out of 394,948,975 doses delivered.

The agency said 188,729,282 people had received at least one dose, while 163,173,366 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

