United States

U.S. administers 347.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Ariel Quero (16) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination clinic at Lehman High School in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 347,377,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 401,229,975 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 346,924,345 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 2, out of 400,674,965 doses delivered.

The agency said 192,120,576 people had received at least one dose, while 165,081,416 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

On Monday, the United States reached the milestone of 70% of U.S. adults having received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, about a month behind President Joe Biden's original July 4 goal. read more

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

