Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 348.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Detroit nurse Hollie Macias walks past an empty waiting area set up for people after receiving their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 348,102,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 402,010,455 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 347,377,149 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 3 out of 401,229,975 doses delivered.

The agency said 192,614,017 people had received at least one dose, while 165,334,987 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 4, 2021 · 8:42 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE-Biden plans shift in arms policy to add weight to human rights concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing an overhaul of arms export policy to increase the emphasis on human rights, a departure from former President Donald Trump's prioritization of economic benefits to U.S. defense contractors, four people familiar with the initiative said.

United StatesU.S. infrastructure bill could be nearing final vote, key senators say
United StatesYellen says new U.S. eviction moratorium buys time to speed rental aid funds
United StatesVan carrying migrants overturns in Texas, 10 killed -reports

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying 25 migrants crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

United StatesCOVID in Louisiana shows consequences of Delta variant, low vaccination rate