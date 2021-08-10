Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 352.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Fourth-year medical student Anna Roesler administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 352,550,944 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 408,325,135 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 351,933,175 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 9 out of 407,560,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 195,646,711 people had received at least one dose, while 166,861,912 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:04 PM UTCNew York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.

United StatesU.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda
United StatesFlorida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar
United StatesU.S. Justice Department probe found sexual abuse at New Jersey women's prison
United StatesBiden urges Americans in hurricane-prone states to get COVID-19 shots