United States

U.S. administers 353.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Rosa Gallegos, 31, attends a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 353,205,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 409,566,315 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 352,550,944 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 10 out of 408,325,135 doses delivered.

The agency said 196,077,952 people had received at least one dose, while 167,105,507 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru

