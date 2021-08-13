U.S. administers 353.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Olga Orduna, 46, receives her second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a back-to-school clinic in South Gate, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 353,859,894 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed

411,253,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 353,205,544 vaccine doses the CDC said were given by Aug. 11 out of 409,566,315 doses delivered.

The country's national public health agency said 196,505,543 people had received at least one dose, while 167,354,729 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

