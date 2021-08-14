U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 355,768,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 415,915,655 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 354,777,950 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 13 out of 414,376,925 doses delivered.

The agency said 197,685,048 people had received at least one dose while 168,090,925 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis

