Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 357.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

People walk past a sign for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 357,894,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 417,477,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 357,292,057 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 16 out of 415,958,305 doses delivered.

The agency said 198,929,642 people had received at least one dose while 168,897,604 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:34 PM UTC

Biden approval drops to lowest of 7-month presidency after Taliban takeover

President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level so far as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

United States
U.S. lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan
United States
Lawsuit alleges Wisconsin authorities' conspiracy with racists led to Kyle Rittenhouse killings
United States
NRA's 'unabated' corruption justifies shutting it down, New York says
United States
U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18