Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 359.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 359,623,380 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 422,175,735 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The doses administered increased by more than a million from 358,599,835 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 18 out of 419,612,925 doses delivered.

U.S. officials have started to accelerate vaccinations as coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month due to the spread of the Delta variant. read more

The agency said 199,887,548 people had received at least one dose while 169,592,873 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:57 PM UTC

U.S. states rush to meet deadline to join $26 billion opioid settlement

U.S. states are racing to meet a deadline to commit to a $26 billion opioid settlement with three drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson , as some grapple with local resistance and concerns the amount isn't big enough to address the damage done by an epidemic of addiction.

United States
U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation
United States
U.S. Senators Wicker and King test positive for COVID-19
United States
R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout
United States
Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge signs off on $850 million sex abuse deal