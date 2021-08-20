Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 360.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Jose Espinoza, 27, receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 360,634,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 426,106,115 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 359,623,380 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 19 out of 422,175,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 200,421,787 people had received at least one dose while 169,998,983 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:56 PM UTC

Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies

President Joe Biden, rejecting criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, warned on Friday that the operation to evacuate thousands through Kabul airport carries risks and promised Americans there that "we will get you home."

United States
AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job
United States
Appeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium
United States
U.S. faces deadline to reinstate 'remain in Mexico' border program
United States
Texas Democrats return to work, breaking weeks long quorum denial over voting rights