Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 363.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 363,267,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 428,528,965 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 362,657,771 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday out of 428,531,345 doses delivered.

The agency said 201,718,587 people had received at least one dose while 171,088,954 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 23, 2021 · 11:37 PM UTC

U.S. House tees up vote on Biden spending plan, with outcome uncertain

Democrats faced a test of unity in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday as they teed up a vote on President Joe Biden's sweeping plan to expand spending on social programs, even though it was not clear whether they had the votes to pass it.

United States
Probe clears police officer who shot woman in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
United States
R. Kelly accuser tells of singer's violence, control
United States
Former Giuliani associate Fruman expected to plead guilty in campaign finance case
United States
Six U.S. states will not join $26 bln opioid settlements with distributors, J&J