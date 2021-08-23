U.S. administers 363.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 363,267,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 428,528,965 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 362,657,771 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday out of 428,531,345 doses delivered.

The agency said 201,718,587 people had received at least one dose while 171,088,954 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.