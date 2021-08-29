Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 368.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

The agency said 204,435,968 people had received at least one dose while 173,520,211 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:05 PM UTC

Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana, governor says levees will hold

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, forcing those who did not flee to brace themselves for the toughest test yet of the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades following Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.

United States
U.S. administers 368.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
United States
Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children
United States
New Orleans homeless shelters scramble to bring in residents, facing storm and Covid surge
United States
As recall looms, California governor aims to galvanize Democrats