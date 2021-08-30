Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 369.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 369,556,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 440,026,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The doses administered are up from the 368,863,734 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 29.

The agency said 204,742,648 people had received at least one dose while 173,832,202 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 955,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccine for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimen.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

